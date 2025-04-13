Breaking News
'Time flies': Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their engagement anniversary

Updated on: 13 April,2025 03:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Today marks a special day in Neetu Kapoor’s heart, as she fondly remembers the day she got engaged to the love of her life, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor

Today marks a special day in Neetu Kapoor’s heart, as she fondly remembers the day she got engaged to the love of her life, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.  


Their engagement, a moment filled with love and promise, holds a cherished place in Neetu's memories. As she takes a trip down memory lane, Neetu shares a beautiful black-and-white photo from their engagement. On April 13, the veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a monochrome picture of her posing with Rishi Kapoor. Alongside it, she wrote, “Was engaged on tis day in 1979 time flies.”(sic)



In the candid throwback picture, the couple could be seen smiling while posing together.

Neetu Kapoor frequently shares photos and memories of her late husband, Rishi, keeping their cherished moments alive. Earlier, on May 29, the ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ actress celebrated 45 years of the film "Karz," which featured Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim in the lead roles. Sharing a video, Neetu wrote, “Some memories get even better with time. The Karz reunion was beautiful and evoked so many special moments from such a beautiful chapter of my life. Thank you for the beautiful comments and love! It’s wonderful to note that #Karz touched a chord in your lives too.”

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also shared a picture of Neetu Kapoor receiving the trophy on behalf of her late husband Rishi as the film ‘Karz’ clocked 45 years. The director also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “When Neetu Rishi Kapoor paid her tribute to her husband Rishi Kapoor looking up to God. While receiving the ‘Karz’ trophy in celebration of its 45 years of glory at the Red Lorry Film Festival. It was really an emotional moment for all of us n we remembered n paid our sincere tribute to rishi kapoor as an actor star and person.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He had initially traveled to New York in 2018 for treatment and, after eight months of intensive care, was declared cancer-free. The veteran actor returned to Mumbai in September 2019. Unfortunately, his health took another turn, and he fell ill again, ultimately succumbing to the illness the following year.

