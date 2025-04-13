Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher calls his next Tanvi The Great a difficult film to write

Anupam Kher calls his next Tanvi The Great ‘a difficult film to write’

Updated on: 13 April,2025 03:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him posing with other writers of Tanvi The Great Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit

Anupam Kher calls his next Tanvi The Great ‘a difficult film to write’

Anupam Kher with writers of Tanvi The Great

Listen to this article
Anupam Kher calls his next Tanvi The Great ‘a difficult film to write’
x
00:00

Anupam Kher took to social media to introduce the other two young writers of "Tanvi The Great” On Sunday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him posing with other writers Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit. In the caption, Kher said both Ankur and Abhishek, who hail from the dynamic world of advertising, have proven themselves to be exceptional writers as well. While their careers initially flourished in the fast-paced realm of advertising, their creativity and storytelling skills have seamlessly translated into brilliant writing.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Anupam captioned the post, “ANNOUNCEMENT: It is my honour and privilege to introduce the other two young WRITERS of #TanviTheGreat! I am the third writer of #TTG! Both #AnkurSuman and #AbhishekDixit are primarily from the advertising world! But both are Brilliant writers too! Ankur was introduced to me by my friend #SatishKaushik. He wrote #Kaagaz1 and #Kaagaz2 for him! And Abhishek wrote #SoorajBarjatya’s #Uunchai! #TTG (Tanvi The Great) is a difficult film to write! It didn’t need just excellent writers, but also people with heart.”

“A heart that was larger than life! A heart that could beat for small little joys of life! For small little nuances of life! Writers who had the child, still alive in them. And writers who loved food. It took us more than one year of togetherness to write #TanviTheGreat! It was a journey of discussions, arguments, silences, long walks, travelling to different cities, staying in different hotel rooms, hiking, playing games, singing songs! It was a journey of living life all over again! It was also a journey of lots of laughter and tears! But both Ankur and Abhishek have traveled with me in this remarkable journey. Not only holding my hand. But also my heart and my soul. It is only when you watch #TanviTheGreat in Cinema Halls, you will know what I mean!! Thank you my friends for your love, warmth, kindness, generosity and BRILLIANCE! Jai Ho! #Writers #Love,” the actor added.

On a related note, directed by Anupam Kher, “Tanvi The Great” marks Kher's return to direction, 22 years after his debut film “Om Jai Jagadish.” The first teaser of the film was unveiled in theatres alongside Sunny Deol’s “Jaat.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tanvi The Great anupam kher bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK