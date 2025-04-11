Sunny Deol's latest action film Jaat opened with a modest Rs 9.5 crore at the box office, falling short of the massive Gadar 2 benchmark

Sunny Deol in Jaat

Listen to this article Jaat Box Office: Sunny Deol's massy action film sees single digit opening x 00:00

Sunny Deol's last film, Gadar 2 (2023), exceeded all box office expectations and broke several records. With a Rs 40 crore opening, it renewed faith in the stardom of Sunny Deol, especially in mass-action roles. Over a year after the release of Gadar 2, Deol returned with another action-packed role in Gopichand Malineni's Jaat. The film hit the big screens on Thursday; however, it failed to recreate the Gadar 2 impact on its opening day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaat day 1 collection

Jaat fell just short of breaking into double digits, earning ₹9.5 crore on day one. While the film did not face any direct clash in the Hindi belt, Thursday also saw the release of several South Indian films, including the Ajith-starrer Good Bad Ugly. According to Sacnilk.com, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.89% on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The film received largely positive reviews, and the buzz should help at the box office.

Though Rs 9.5 crore is a respectable opening-day collection, comparisons with Sunny's previous outing Gadar 2 are inevitable.

Sunny Deol on Jaat

In an interview with ANI, Sunny Deol shared his thoughts on the film, his enduring journey as an actor, and the pressure he still feels despite his decades-long Bollywood career. When asked about the excitement surrounding Jaat, Sunny admitted that the nerves never go away.

“There is always tension, there is always fear,” he confessed, reflecting on the anxiety that comes with each new release. Despite the overwhelming positive response to Jaat's trailer, he remains cautiously optimistic. “If the movie gets the same love and support as the trailer, it will definitely be appreciated,” he added.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat promises high-octane action, emotion, and drama. With a powerhouse cast and veteran talent both on and off-screen, expectations are high for this cinematic spectacle.

Sunny Deol's work front

After Jaat, Sunny has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Preity Zinta, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Talking about the film, the actor in a recent interview that he had shot for the film before Jaat but producer Aamir wishes to make it better and hence it is taking time. The actor also has Border 2 in the works.