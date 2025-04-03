Meanwhile, 'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR

Anupam Kher. Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) Picture Courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account

Listen to this article Anupam Kher on directing 'Tanvi The Great': 'Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene' x 00:00

'Marathon man' Anupam Kher is set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming film, 'Tanvi The Great'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor recently spoke to ANI about the challenges he faced while making the film and shared that he did not approach any "studios or financiers" for funding. Instead, he relied on his "own conviction" to make the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

"Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene, maine koi financer nahin dhunda. Jo bhi logon ne film finance ki hai shuruat mein... dheere dheere aapko yeh kahaniyan pata lagenge. (I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories). It hasn't been an easy task. But because the theme is about resilience, struggle, and courage, I had to show that same courage as a producer and director," Kher told ANI.

"When I say it wasn't easy, it actually wasn't easy. It would have been easier for me to go to someone and say that I want to make this film...I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make the film based on my own conviction. When you walk on the path of your own conviction, it is a lonely one, and when you are alone, there is also some fear. But in the end, you realize that the product I have created is mine," he added.

Kher on Tuesday, became teary-eyed as he announced the project on his Instagram account. When asked what made him emotional, the actor said, "I think when I made that video in which there were tears in my eyes, those tears were for the fact that the journey was difficult, but it was good."

The actor went on to share that he is currently in Germany working on his next film's script. "I am in Germany to write the story of my next film. I am collaborating with a writer here. I will tell you later what the film is about."

Meanwhile, 'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR.

Apart from this, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognized for his work on Slumdog Millionaire.

The Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will also be seen in the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever