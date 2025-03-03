At Oscars 2025, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards - see complete list of winners

Oscars 2025 winners - Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora - complete list of winners x 00:00

Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards Sunday.

Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldana won for her work in Emilia Perez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director, and editing awards for Anora.

Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on Wicked.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best International Film: I'm Still Here

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best Original Screenplay: Anora, Sean Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave, Peter Straughan

Best Original Score: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Perez

Best Animated Film: Flow

Visual Effects: Dune Part Two

Best Costume Design: Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Sound: Dune Part Two

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Film Editing: Anora, Sean Baker

Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress