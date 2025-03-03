Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2025 Adrien Brody Mikey Madison Anora complete list of winners

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora - complete list of winners

Updated on: 03 March,2025 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

At Oscars 2025, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards - see complete list of winners

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora - complete list of winners

Oscars 2025 winners - Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora - complete list of winners
x
00:00

Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards Sunday.


Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldana won for her work in Emilia Perez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director, and editing awards for Anora.


Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on Wicked.


Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best International Film: I'm Still Here
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land
Best Original Screenplay: Anora, Sean Baker
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave, Peter Straughan
Best Original Score: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Perez
Best Animated Film: Flow
Visual Effects: Dune Part Two
Best Costume Design: Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound: Dune Part Two
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
Best Film Editing: Anora, Sean Baker
Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot
Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oscars 2025 Academy Awards hollywood news Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK