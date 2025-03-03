Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora - complete list of winners

At Oscars 2025, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards - see complete list of winners
Oscars 2025 winners - Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Anora Pics/AFP
Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress statuette and Anora was crowned Best Picture on its way to five awards Sunday.
Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldana won for her work in Emilia Perez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director, and editing awards for Anora.
Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on Wicked.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:
Best Picture: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best International Film: I'm Still Here
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land
Best Original Screenplay: Anora, Sean Baker
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave, Peter Straughan
Best Original Score: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Perez
Best Animated Film: Flow
Visual Effects: Dune Part Two
Best Costume Design: Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Sound: Dune Part Two
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
Best Film Editing: Anora, Sean Baker
Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot
Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress