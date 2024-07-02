Breaking News
Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in India T20Is

Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in India T20Is

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Harare
Agencies

The African side have also named Belgium-born Antum Naqvi in the squad but his final inclusion is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status, Zimbabwe Cricket said in a release

Sikandar Raza. Pic/AFP

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza was on Monday named as captain of a young Zimbabwe team for the five-match T20I series against world champions India, which begins here from July 6.


Also Read: ‘We are world champs, I can walk around my office with swag’


The African side have also named Belgium-born Antum Naqvi in the squad but his final inclusion is subject to the confirmation of his citizenship status, Zimbabwe Cricket said in a release.


