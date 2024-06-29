India and South Africa will take on each other for the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India has delivered dominant performances against each side. The sides they defeated also include Australia, England and arch-rivals Pakistan

Michael Vaughan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024: Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction about India ahead of the final x 00:00

Team India is all set to lock horns with South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of the final, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said if Rohit Sharma and his men manage to win the T20 World Cup 2024 final, then they will go on a "trophy winning spree."

The Blues will be eager to lift the title after winning the tournament in its inaugural edition in 2007.

Vaughan took to his official X account and said that Rohit Sharma's side has 'much quality'. He added that if India ends their ICC trophy drought, then they will be much stronger for the next few years.

"I feel if India get the job done today they are going to go on a trophy winning spree .. they have so much quality in and out of this squad .. Its been 10 yrs since they won a trophy and this one could lead to quite a few over the next years," Vaughan wrote on X.

Both, India and South Africa are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024 after displaying a stunning show in the tournament.

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India has delivered dominant performances against each side. The sides they defeated also include Australia, England and arch-rivals Pakistan.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final,. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

This will be the first time that two unbeaten teams in the tournament will clash against each other in the T20 World Cup final.