T20 World Cup 2024 | "There is no problem with his form": Rajkumar Sharma on Kohli

Team India under Rohit Sharma will face South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the "Men in Blue" has ticked all the boxes and has reached the finals undefeated in the T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa, stalwart Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his views on Team India's performance in the mega event and also opened up on Kohli's struggle in the opening slot.

After the World Test Championship 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, India has reached the final of an ICC event for the third time.

The Blues will be eager to recreate the moment when they lifted the T20 World Cup in the inaugural year in 2007.

"It is a matter of great joy that we have finally reached there and that too without losing a single match. I am very hopeful that today we will win this match and lift the trophy. We have not won the ICC trophy for a long time, today that dream of ours will be fulfilled," Rajkumar told ANI.

Kohli, who was the highest run-getter at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) with 741 runs, is yet to make a significant contribution in the tournament, having scored only 75 runs in seven innings.

"There is no problem with his form. He is playing good cricket. I feel that the strategy of the team is to catch the powerplay or whatever plan is there, they are batting keeping that in mind. He has not made too much run but there is nothing to worry about. The team is doing very well, which is very important. India is looking very very strong with our spinners doing so well," Rajkumar added.

India has stumbled at the last hurdle in their two most recent appearances in ICC finals, having tasted defeat to Australia in both last year's ICC World Test Championship final in London and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

(With ANI Inputs)