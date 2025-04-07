In a video titled Dare To Dream, Jasleen Royal, whose performance on the first day of the Coldplay concert was criticised, looked upset ahead of her gig on the second day

Jasleen Royal with Coldplay's Chris Martin Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'I swear I’ll die': Jasleen Royal in tears over social media hate for her performance at Coldplay concert x 00:00

Indian singer Jasleen Royal, who is best known for songs like 'Nit Nit' and 'Sang Rahiyo’, carved a niche in the music industry, showcasing her versatility as a composer and songwriter. Earlier this year, she brought a special touch to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. She opened the show with a soulful performance of her song ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, captivating the audience. Later, she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of "We Pray", a track from the band's latest album, Moon Music. However, Jasleen’s performance was panned brutally on social media. She has now addressed the same on her YouTube channel.

Jasleen reacts to social media backlash

In a video titled Dare To Dream, Jasleen, whose performance on the first day of the Coldplay concert was criticised, looked upset ahead of her gig on the second day. She is seen speaking to a team member, "Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere?" However, another team member tells her, "That creative part I will leave to you. Technical part, we are sorry." Jasleen later states, "After a certain point, I can feel it like it’s time to go home. There’s a lot of pressure. I’ll die. I swear I’ll die. I am still processing. It was a lot to process."

Netizens’ reaction to Jasleen’s performance

After clips of Jasleen singing at the Coldplay shows went viral, netizens reacted to the same. One user wrote, “I absolutely loathe Jasleen Royal. That girl cannot sing. She can whisper words, but that’s not singing, imo. There are better artists that deserve such a huge opportunity.”

“Jasleen was atrocious. How does she even get a gig is beyond me; such a horrible singer. Like what's with that baby voice she does?” added another.

Coldplay in India

The Coldplay concerts in Mumbai featured iconic hits like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars, leaving fans in awe. Before the event, Chris Martin and his partner, actor Dakota Johnson, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple in traditional Indian attire, adding a spiritual touch to their trip. They concluded their India visit by participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela and taking a holy dip.