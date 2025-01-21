Breaking News
Did Vishal Dadlani call Jasleen Royal a 'bad singer' after she opened for Coldplay? Netizens think so

Updated on: 21 January,2025 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Netizens think Vishal Dadlani called Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’ after she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin during their Mumbai concert for a duet of "We Pray"

Did Vishal Dadlani call Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’ after she opened for Coldplay? Netizens think so

Vishal Dadlani, Jasleen Royal with Chris Martin Pic/Instagram

Did Vishal Dadlani call Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’ after she opened for Coldplay? Netizens think so
Indian singer Jasleen Royal brought a special touch to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. She opened the show with a soulful performance of her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", captivating the audience. Later, she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of "We Pray", a track from the band's latest album Moon Music. Now, it seems like music composer Vishal Dadlani has allegedly called Jasleen a ‘bad singer’. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)



Netizens think Vishal Dadlani called Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’

Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing!”

Who is he referring to here?
byu/Otherwise_Onion8765 inBollyBlindsNGossip

As the post went viral, a section of Reddit users pointed out that the message was directed at Jasleen Royal. One user wrote, “Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal's performance during Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai.”

Another added, “I absolutely loathe Jasleen Royal. That girl cannot sing. She can whisper words but that’s not singing imo. I agree with Vishal here if he’s referring to her. There are better artists that deserve such a huge opportunity.”

One user commented, “Jasleen was atrocious. How does she even get a gig is beyond me, such a horrible singer. Like what's with that baby voice she does?”

Jasleen is well-known for songs like 'Nit Nit' and 'Sang Rahiyo.' She has carved a niche in the music industry, showcasing her versatility as a composer, singer, and songwriter.

Coldplay delivers an unforgettable performance 

Plenty of moments resonated deeply with fans as Coldplay conducted their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' in India. For two hours at the packed stadium, Martin belted out chartbuster tracks like "Paradise", "Viva La Vida", "Adventure of a Lifetime", "Yellow", "Fix You", and "A Sky Full of Stars", among others. The band will now head to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium for their show on January 25.

coldplay chris martin Jasleen Royal vishal dadlani Entertainment News bollywood news

