Jasleen Royal sings with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, watch 

Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin

India’s leading pop icon, Jasleen Royal took the stage as the only Indian act opening Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, delivering a performance that was powerful, soulful and magical! She commanded the stage with a performance filled with her dreamy vocals, and unmatched charisma. In addition, Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin shared the stage for a rendition of “We Pray” which had the entire stadium sing along with them.

Jasleen Royal sings her chartbusters

Jasleen’s entrance was magnetic, immediately drawing the crowd in with her soulful voice and infectious energy and her opening song - Love You Zindagi. Her performance wasn’t just a musical showcase—it was an emotional journey that had fans singing along and cheering at every note. Jasleen’s set included her chart-topping hits like Sahiba, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Heeriye, Ranjha, and many more.

We Pray featuring Jasleen Royal, Shone and the love choir🔥🔥🔥🔥

(Jasleen sang the second verse twice because it was amazing and Chris loved it ( it was just written a day before the concert!) #ColdplayMumbai pic.twitter.com/4zy6odpgZ3 — shreya🌙 (@shreyarealone) January 19, 2025



Jasleen’s journey as a girl from Ludhiana to a self-made artist redefining Indian pop, and becoming the first Indian pop icon to open for Coldplay for their globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is nothing short of extraordinary. Her ability to redefine Indian pop while maintaining an authentic and relatable connection with her fans has positioned her as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Her performance tonight further solidified her status as a game-changer in the music industry.

Chris Martin says Jai Shri Ram

The band performed as part of the Music of the Spheres Tour, and during their first show in the city, Chris Martin was seen speaking in Hindi, making the audience go crazy. In the video, which is now setting the internet on fire, Chris was seen speaking in Hindi and saying that he is very happy to be in Mumbai. In the video that is going viral, Chris Martin was heard saying, "Mumbai mein aakar humko bohot khushi ho rahi hai" (I am very happy to be in Mumbai). As this happened, the audience was seen going crazy, cheering at the top of their voices. Another video of Chris talking to the fans is making the internet go gaga. In the clip, Chris was seen chanting, "Jai Shree Ram."

