Indian singer Jasleen Royal has revealed her setlist ahead of her opening act for British band Coldplay in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Jasleen Royal

Listen to this article Jasleen Royal reveals four songs she will play at Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad x 00:00

Indian singer Jasleen Royal will be performing at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Coldplay concerts this month. The British band is coming to India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasleen Royal reveals setlist

The singer has now revealed her setlist ahead of the upcoming concert. In an Instagram post , Royal revealed the four songs she will be singing at the concerts. She will be singing her hit tracks 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, 'Ranjha', 'Assi Sajna' and Love You Zindagi'. She kept the slot five and six blank in her list.

Sharing the set list, Royal captioned the post, "Any of your favourites missing?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

Soon fans flooded the comment section with song suggestions. "Heeriye. Din Shagna Da," wrote a user.

Actress Radhhika Madan wrote 'Sahiba' which is Royal's latest track featuring the actress and Vijay Deverakonda.

"Where is sang rahiyo ? I followed you after that song," wrote another user.

"Imagine Jasleen singing Din Shagna Da when Martin enters the stage," commented a user.

Coldplay Mumbai concert performances and setlist

Artists Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal will perform and entertain the crowd before Coldplay takes the stage on all three days.

In addition to performing several hits from their album ‘Music of the Spheres’ and singles like ‘We Pray’ and ‘Feels Like Falling in Love’ from their latest album Moon Music, fans can expect other loved songs from the band’s incredible discography, including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’.

Coldplay Mumbai concert date, time and venue

The Grammy-award winning band is coming to India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. They are set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday) and 21 (Tuesday). All three shows are set to take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

According to information shared by BookMyShow on Instagram, the gates will open at 3:00 PM and close at 7:45 PM. Coldplay is expected to take the stage post 7:45 PM.

How to reach the venue

The nearest local train stations to the venue are Nerul and CBD Belapur on the Harbour Line, both approximately 3 km away. Additionally, one can also take a bus or auto/cab to the venue. Parking is not available, hence public transport is recommended.