The tickets of the train are available on popular app 'Book My Show'. It is priced at Rs 500 along with an additional handling fee

The railways will operate exclusive local trains next week in view of the Coldplay concert to be held in Navi Mumbai. A full tariff paid local train has been booked by the organiers of the Coldplay shows to ferry those who have booked their tickets. Besides partnering with Indian Railways, the organisers have also tied up with Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and CityFlo for buses.

"One can board the train at the closest station. With no traffic to beat, and exclusive halts, this exclusive train will operate through Coldplay's much-awaited shows on January 18, 19 and 21, offering a hassle-free and eco-friendly way to get to the venue at DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai," a source said.

The tickets of the train are available on popular app 'Book My Show' at Rs 500 and an additional internet handling fee per ticket will also be levied on it. The instructions make it clear that the ticket is only for the train journey and not for the concert and that the transport from station to the venue was not included and has to be borne by the passenger separately.

The trains will operate from Goregaon at 2 pm and retur from Nerul at 11pm on the three days of the concert.

The trains will halt at Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, Juinagar and Nerul stations. The return journey starting from Nerul includes halts at Juinagar, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri and Goregaon.

Western Railway officials confirmed the development and stated that the organisers had booked exclusive trains after making due payments.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has also organised green electric buses that will shuttle attendees from railway stations at Nerul and Juinagar. Besides this, Cityflo will have bus services from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, sources said.