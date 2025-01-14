10 years on, man gets 1-year imprisonment for beating up cop in Navi Mumbai

Additional Sessions Judge K R Deshpande, in the order, passed on Monday, also imposed a fine of Rs 4,500 on the accused, Shailendra Mahendra Singh, belonging to Nerul in Navi Mumbai

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 50-year-old man to one-year imprisonment for beating up an on-duty policeman in Navi Mumbai in 2015, reported news agency PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge K R Deshpande, in the order, passed on Monday, also imposed a fine of Rs 4,500 on the accused, Shailendra Mahendra Singh, belonging to Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Additional Public Prosecutor E B Dhamal told the court that on April 25, 2015, Anagha Vivek Kale, who is the complainant in the case, and her friends were proceeding in a car for some work, reported PTI.

The accused, who was riding a motorbike, came in front of their car, and waylaid and abused them.

The woman then contacted police and called for assistance.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Hire later arrived at the spot with his team. The accused abused them also, threatened them with dire consequences and manhandled the API, reported PTI.

The other police personnel then overpowered the accused. He was arrested and later granted bail.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman), reported PTI.

The judge noted the prosecution had successfully proved all the charges against the accused, and sentenced him to varying terms of imprisonment under different legal provisions, the maximum being one year, reported PTI.

All the sentences are to run concurrently, the court said.

It also directed that after the realisation of the fine amount from the accused, Rs 3,000 be given to the complainant woman and Rs 1,000 to the API.

A total of five witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused, prosecutor Dhamal said.

