Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh acquitted the men booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code due to insufficient evidence

A Thane court acquitted four persons accused of murdering a 29-year-old man in 2014, noting that the evidence was insufficient to link them to the crime, reported news agency PTI.

The order passed on September 2 was made available on Sunday.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, Ganesh alias Ganya Nivrutti Rakhpasre (50), his brother Mangesh (42), Sahadev alias Sajya Vitthal Londe (34), and Badal Sadashiv Bodke (38) were involved in the killing of Ganesh alias Ganya Sukhdev Abhang, reported PTI.

According to the prosecution, the accused assaulted the victim following an argument about alcohol in the wee hours of April 4, 2014, reported PTI.

They later dumped him in an autorickshaw and took him to Kalwa railway station, where they left his body on a bench.

Defence counsel Sudhakar Parad argued that the evidence was insufficient and highlighted discrepancies in the investigation, reported PTI.

Judge Deshmukh noted that the prosecution had failed to provide adequate proof. As a result, the accused were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted of all charges.

Thane court acquits 12 in murder of jewellery shop employee

A Thane court has acquitted 12 persons allegedly involved in the murder of a jewellery shop employee two years ago, observing that the prosecution could not prove the charges against them, reported news agency PTI.

In his order, the Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat gave the benefit of doubt to the dozen accused, who had also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the prosecution, victim Krushna Padaram Tusamand (30) was a sweeper in a jewellery shop in the Bhayander area, reported PTI.

On May 7, 2022, the shop owner and other accused tied Tusamand to a window and brutally thrashed him on suspicion of theft. Tusamand died due to the assault, the prosecution said.

On a complaint by Tusamand's father, the police booked the jewellery shop owner and 11 others for murder, reported PTI.

While advocates Rajan Salunke and Sameer Hatle who represented the accused contested the charges pressed against their clients, 12 prosecution witnesses turned hostile during the trial, reported PTI.

In his order, the judge relied on Tusamand's post-mortem report, which said that the injuries suffered by the victim might have been due to a fall from a moving vehicle, to give relief to the accused, reported PTI.

Pointing to gaps in the prosecution's theory, the Thane court said it could not prove the seizure of the weapons from the accused, while one of the investigation officers was not examined. The prosecution also could not prove that the victim belonged to the SC or ST category, the court said.

(With inputs from PTI)