This summer, let your children tune in to these five unique podcasts to learn more

Updated on: 17 March,2025 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

As summer holidays inch closer, and kids slip behind screens, give them a dose of fun and knowledge by tuning into these five podcasts

This summer, let your children tune in to these five unique podcasts to learn more

For budding scientists


Hosted by Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas, Wow in the World is a science podcast answering all the questions your little ones have to ask. From facts about the animal world to the latest in science, technology, health and innovation, the episodes explain it all in a lucid manner for kids. 
Available: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube


Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz. Pics courtesy/Instagram
Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz. Pics courtesy/Instagram


Listen to classics

Tune into Kahani Suno, a Hindi podcast by storyteller Sameer Goswami where he gives an audio narration of stories by the some of the gems of Indian literature such as Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto, Suryakant  Tripathi  and even translated versions of Western classics like Robinson Crusoe. 
Available: Spotify, YouTube

To be or not to be?

When should one stop being friends with someone? Should you listen to good music made by a bad person? If your child also has these queries buzzing in their 
head, make them listen to Short and Curly, a fast-paced, fun-filled ethics podcast that untangles these dilemmas for children.
Available: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube

(From left) Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia Commons(From left) Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Everything, everywhere all at one place

From episodes that talk about why people worship Goddess Laxmi on Diwali, to the evolution of the Indian National Flag, the origins of pickleball and facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru — listen to these crisp and informative episodes of I am not bored to uncover the world at your fingertips.
Available: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music,  Radio India

Timeless tales

Reviving the stories that have nurtured generations of Indians, Baalgatha is a podcast that narrates episodes from Panchatantra, Jataka tales, Indian mythology and folklore along with stories from around the world in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu making it a perfect bedtime plug-in. 
Available: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Radio India

