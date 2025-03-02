Take inspiration from The White Lotus 3 with these fashion tips to update your summer vacay wardrobe

Update your beach vacay wardrobe with these White Lotus 3-approved style tips

Patterned cover-ups are a great addition to your swimwear wardrobe. Pics courtesy/Warner Bros

How opportune that the third season of White Lotus was released just in time for the summer holidays — the luxurious resort wear-heavy wardrobes of the cast are just as arresting as the murder mystery plot that lies at the heart of the series. Is it any surprise then that the series has been serving plenty of maximalist style inspiration for those jetting away to exotic tropical locales in the coming months?

“What sets this show apart is how central the characters’ looks are to the storytelling. The show has a signature aesthetic, featuring vintage gems as well as trendy resort wear labels. The outcome is a sensory riot of colours and textures, with silhouettes that epitomise comfort without forgoing glamour,” says luxury stylist and fashion entrepreneur, Meghna Ghodawat.



Neutral-toned crochet dresses add textural contrasts to a look

If you’re eager to treat yourself to a resort wear-heavy vacation wardrobe without breaking the bank, image consultant Taylor Elizabeth advises investing in a few versatile basics, inspired by the show. “The focus should be on seamlessly blending sophistication with ease. It is entirely possible to look effortlessly elegant while being prepared for varying settings — resort lounging, sunset dinners, or cultural excursions. The right amount of awareness and planning can ensure that every outfit feels natural, poised, and appropriate,” she adds.



Parker Posey wears a linen dress in a still from the series

Not your grandma’s crochet

The crochet dress worn by Aimee Lou Wood’s character, Chelsea, epitomises effortless resort chic. “The intricate weave and neutral tones balance vibrancy with sophistication. This piece is perfect for a day-time excursion, as a beach coverup or a pool-side sunset cocktail event,” Elizabeth explains. She adds that crochet pieces add interesting textural contrasts to an otherwise simple look and are best suited for casual beach dinners or parties. To ensure that your crochet piece does not seem too doily-esque, opt for simpler pieces in classic colours. Don’t overwhelm your look with too many clashing colours or patterns. For a more conservative take, you could layer your crochet piece with wardrobe staples, including jackets, tees and skirts, in neutral tones.



Meghna Ghodawat

Breezy kaftans in rich jewel tones

Few garments are as synonymous with beach holidays as floaty kaftans, says Ghodawat. This year, steer clear of pastels and pop colours and invest in silk kimono-style pieces in rich jewel tones. Statement prints, which were favoured by New York City lawyer Laurie (played by Carrie Coon), are trending again and mimic the vibrancy of tropical beach settings. You can easily dress these pieces up with statement jewellery, or tone them down by skipping all accessories save oversized sunglasses and a scarf, she adds. Steer clear of designs that have too many embellishments and, if you are petite, floor-length styles that can overwhelm you.

Tailored linen spells vacay chic



Breathable fabrics are the perfect option for tropical climates

Sacrificing comfort for style isn’t a great idea while you’re on holiday. Instead, toe the line between wearability and high fashion with tailored pieces in breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen, Elizabeth advises. “



Taylor Elizabeth

Parker Posey’s character, Victoria Ratliff, exemplifies this with her tailored khaki linen dress. The structured yet breathable fabric makes it perfect for tropical climates. Further, this look transitions effortlessly from a casual daytime outing to an elegant evening setting,” she notes. While prioritising comfort, avoid baggy, shapeless clothing that can feel sloppy instead of relaxed. A good example of this is oversized tees or shorts that lack structure.

Co-ordinated swimwear and cover-ups



Statement bikinis with dainty jewellery add a touch of elegance

Swimwear deserves a special mention in the show’s styling, with sleek one-piece styles making as much of a statement as ruffled bikinis. One-shoulder styles, dramatic V-necks and earthy colours are top picks for Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), dressed up with patterned cover-ups and accessorised with elegant gold jewellery.



Dramatic V-necks exude sophistication and style

“Wearing a co-ordinated sarong over your swimwear allows for movement between lounging by the pool and stepping into a seaside café without feeling underdressed. You could also opt for a sheer kaftan, wrap dress, or linen cover-up, to maintain sophistication while staying vacation-ready,” Elizabeth signs off.