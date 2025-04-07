Now, after BookMyShow delisted him from the platform, Kunal Kamra has put out a long note requesting the data the platform got from his show's audience

Kunal Kamra

BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform, recently delisted Kunal Kamra from the platform amid the political tension between the comedian and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Now, after the app delisted him from the platform, Kamra has put out a long note requesting the data the platform got from his show's audience.

Kunal Kamra's message for BookMyShow

In the long post that Kunal Kamra posted, he talked about how he understands that they want to maintain a good relationship with the state and wrote, "I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible. However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me—it's about your exclusive right on listing our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you've effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I've performed for from 2017 to 2025."

The comedian further continued and talked about how the platform already charges a hefty amount from the artists to promote their work and said, "You take a 10% cut of the revenue for listing shows, which is your business model. However, this raises an important point: No matter how big or small a comedian is, we are all compelled to spend between 6,000 to 10,000 rupees a day on advertising to reach our own audience. This cost is an additional burden that we, as artists, must bear. While you might argue that data protection is a concern, the question of who protects what data, and from whom, is a much broader conversation."

'What I'm requesting is simple'

"What I'm requesting is simple: please ensure that you hand over the contact information of the audiences you've collected from my solo shows so that I can continue living my life with dignity and work towards a fair livelihood. As a solo artist, especially in the world of comedy, we are both the show and the production. For instance, if I performed at the Pune Comedy Festival with 30 other artists, that would be considered comedy's collective data. But my solo shows—that's my audience. The least I deserve, should you choose to delist me, is access to them," he added by sharing his demand from BookMyShow.

Further, while summing up his long message, he said, "With that in mind, I request one of the following: Do not delist me, or Provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience. Thank you for your understanding."

