A Thane court has acquitted ten individuals in a 2016 murder case, citing investigation flaws and inconsistencies in the prosecution’s evidence, following a trial spanning over seven years.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane court acquits 10 accused in 2016 murder case after investigation flaws x 00:00

In a significant judgement, a Thane court has acquitted ten individuals accused of murder in a 2016 case, citing substantial errors by the investigating agency and inconsistencies in the prosecution’s evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, charged with murder, rioting, and offences under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), were cleared by Special MCOCA Court Judge Amit M Shete. In a 56-page judgement delivered on 19th December, after a trial lasting over seven years, the court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. A copy of the judgement was made available on Monday.

According to PTI, the case pertained to the brutal assault on Ranjeet alias Bunty, a local security business operator, who was attacked with knives near a temple in Napoli, Thane district, on 24th October 2016. Despite extensive medical treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The prosecution alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the prime accused, Akshay Nanda, as part of a conspiracy. The accused were also accused of robbing the victim of his gold chain and rings during the assault.

However, the defence contended that the confessional statements used by the prosecution were obtained under duress. Judge Shete, examining the evidence, highlighted discrepancies in the prosecution’s version and cast doubt on the reliability of eyewitness accounts and the alleged motive.

The court noted, “On perusal of the entire evidence on record, there appears reasonable doubt regarding the prosecution’s version of eyewitnesses and motive/mens rea. The prosecution and witnesses failed to establish the serious offence of murder beyond all reasonable doubt.”

Further, the court remarked that the investigating agency had committed a “grave error” or had been “misguided and/or directed by the witnesses.” The judgement stated that the evidence presented was insufficient and inconsistent, leading to a reasonable doubt that entitled the accused to acquittal.

The individuals acquitted in the case include Akshay Nanda alias Nandu Patil (36), Rohit Ravi Patil (35), Anil alias Pappya Nathuram Shelar (33), Ajinkya alias Ajju Vijay Jadhav (33), Abhishek Gangadhar Nimbolkar (36), Anil alias Bablu Shivaji Shelar (34), Sachin Sopan Wadkar (44), Rushikesh Ramdas Patil (34), Bharat Khandu Patil (36), and Rupesh Rajesh Khandagale (46).

(With inputs from PTI)