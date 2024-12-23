Breaking News
Murder accused throws slipper at judge in Thane court booked

Updated on: 23 December,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai

A 22-year-old man accused of murder hurled a slipper at a judge in a Thane court, leading to his arrest. The slipper missed the judge, and an FIR was filed against him for assaulting a public servant.

Representational Pic

A 22-year-old man, who is facing charges in a murder case, was booked by police on Monday after he threw a slipper at a judge during a hearing at a sessions court in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the court in Kalyan, where the accused, Kiran Santosh Bharam, appeared before District and Additional Sessions Judge R G Waghmare.


According to police, the slipper did not strike the judge but instead hit a wooden frame situated in front of the judge’s desk before falling beside the bench clerk. The court proceedings were momentarily disrupted by the unexpected act, leaving everyone present in the courtroom stunned.


The accused was brought to court for a hearing related to his involvement in a murder case. During the proceedings, Bharam made a request to Judge Waghmare to have his case transferred to another court. In response, the judge instructed the accused to file an application for the request through his lawyer. At that point, the name of Bharam's lawyer was called out, but he failed to appear in court. The judge then directed the accused to provide the name of a different lawyer to represent him. A fresh date for the case was set.


It was at this point that Bharam, seemingly frustrated, bent down, removed his slipper, and threw it towards the judge. Fortunately, the slipper missed the judge and caused no harm. However, the incident was serious enough for the authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharam.

The police have filed charges under sections 132 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with assault or criminal force against a public servant in the discharge of their duty, and acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, respectively.

The investigations are ongoing, and police have assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from PTI) 

thane thane crime mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

