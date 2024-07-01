New criminal laws: First BNS case registered at DB Marg police station in Mumbai

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The first case under the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the DB Marg police station in the southern part of Mumbai, an official told PTI.

The Bharat Nyay Sanhita came into force on Monday under three new criminal laws.

"The first case was filed at DB Marg police station at 12:45 am on the complaint of Girgaon Chowpatty resident Dilip Subhedar Singh (36) who was duped of Rs 76,000 by unidentified persons who called him several times between June 26 and now," he said.

"Late Sunday night, Singh got one such call and was asked to deposit Rs 76,116 into various accounts to get a loan. After he made the payment, Sigh realised he had been cheated. A case was registered under BNS against an unidentified person. In all, 12 cases were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by 5 pm," the official told PTI.

As per the PTI reports, the official said exhaustive training had been given to all units of the Mumbai police to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.

"Training material on the three new laws was provided to all regional and zonal offices. All police stations have been given registers with appropriate amendments and provisions of the new criminal laws. A comparative chart of the old (IPC) and new (BNS) provisions has also been given to personnel," the official informed PTI.

Meanwhile, the first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the Sawantwadi police in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly, reported PTI.

As per the news agency report, Devendra Fadnavis did not give details of the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, reportedly bringing far-reaching changes to the Indian criminal justice system.

Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said in the House that the first FIR under the new criminal law provisions was registered at 2.19 am at the Sawantwadi police station, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)