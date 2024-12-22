At Neral, a 110-ton capacity crane was employed, with 23 workers and officials contributing to the smooth execution of the task,” the MRVC spokesperson added

Workers install girders, overhead wires on the Central Line. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Listen to this article MRVC launches 22 girders in Kalyan-Badlapur section x 00:00

In what will expedite project work and help commuters beyond Kalyan, the work of new infra projects and that of a new rail corridor between Kalyan and Badlapur took a big leap in a period of two hours 25 minutes on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday with the launch of 22 girders for multiple projects, a record of sorts.

While 22 girders were launched by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) as a part of the Kalyan-Badlapur additional corridor project, the CR team also launched all sets of girders of the Patri Pul in a period of three hours 20 minutes, replaced turnouts, and overhead wires, and completed a host of other works.

“This is a commendable feat of engineering and teamwork,” an MRVC spokesperson said.

“During the block period, 11 girders were launched at Ulhasnagar. Additionally, nine more girders were launched post-block period at a location away from the railway line, which did not require a block. This resulted in the successful launch of 20 girders at Ulhasnagar in a single night, contributing to a total of 31 girders launched by MRVC in the Kalyan-Badlapur section and at Neral.

At Neral, a 110-ton capacity crane was employed, with 23 workers and officials contributing to the smooth execution of the task,” the MRVC spokesperson added.

Kalyan-Badlapur project update

. Sanctioned cost Rs 1,510 crore

. Progress: 26%

. Executing Agency: MRVC

. Land Acquisition: Private land (Pvt. land revenue 6.59 hectares, Pvt. land MIDC 3.18 hectares = 9.77 ha. Total 9.77 ha of private land has been acquired.

. Government land (2.59 ha): Entire government land required for the project has been acquired.

. Forest land (0.25 ha): Stage I clearance received. Working permission received.