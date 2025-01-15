Breaking News
PM Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, says India's spiritual culture guided by spirit of service

Updated on: 15 January,2025 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PM Modi who assumed office for a third time in June last year, emphasised his government has launched a slew of welfare measures like building toilets, homes for the poor and providing LPG connections and medical insurance to citizens

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted India's spiritual culture is deeply rooted in the spirit of service and his government has been working selflessly for people's welfare for more than a decade, news agency PTI reported.


Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, PM Modi, who assumed office for a third time in June last year, emphasised his government has launched a slew of welfare measures such as building toilets, homes for the poor and providing LPG connections and medical insurance to citizens.


"The spirit of service is a symbol of secularism. The main foundation of our spiritual culture is the spirit of service. India is not just a piece of land surrounded by geographical boundaries. It is a living land, living culture. Knowledge is spirituality and if we want to understand India, we have to imbibe spirituality," he underlined in his speech.


According to PTI, in his address, PM Modi said the followers of ISKCON, a global bhakti movement founded on the Bhagavad Gita teachings, are globally connected to each other by their devotion to Lord Krishna.

He added that the spirit of service propagated by the ISKCON movement inspires the youth and helps them create a sensitive society which promotes human values.

"It inspires people to heal in India and look after their well-being," the PM maintained.

Modi said true service is symbolised by self-less human endeavour where there is no other interest and described India as an "extraordinary, wonderous land", PTI reported. 

PM Modi commissions INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vaghsheer in Mumbai

 

Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner in the world.

Speaking after the commissioning of three naval warships, PM Modi said India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

A destroyer, a frigate and a submarine were commissioned together for the first time on Wednesday, he noted, adding that all the three are 'Made in India'.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has made the country strong and self-reliant, the prime minister said.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons and terrorism and make it safe and prosperous. India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

