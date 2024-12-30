The Western Railway said that it has been working to improve rail connectivity and make travel more efficient

Western Railway (WR) has had remarkable progress in different areas of its network in the year 2024, with significant progress in infrastructure, passenger services, safety measures, etc. Here's a look at the major achievements of the Western Railway in 2024.

The Western Railway said that it has been working to improve rail connectivity and make travel more efficient. In 2024, it completed several important projects including the following-

New Lines and Electrification: Western Railway commissioned 352 km of new tracks, including gauge conversions and doubling works. More than 97 per cent of WR's broad gauge route is now electrified.

Station Redevelopment: Stations like Surat, Somnath, Sabarmati, and Ahmedabad are being redeveloped into world-class facilities. Additionally, stations like Vapi, Valsad, and Rajkot have been equipped with Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicines.

Key Train Services: Western Railway introduced several new trains this year, including the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Bhuj and Ahmedabad and additional Vande Bharat Express trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The long-standing demand for a train between Bandra and Madgaon was also fulfilled.

Increased Passenger Comfort

Western Railway focused on improving the passenger experience in 2024:

More Local Trains: The number of suburban services increased from 1,394 to 1,406, with AC local trains crossing the 100 mark (109 services).

Restaurant on Wheels: WR introduced its first "Restaurant on Wheels" at Andheri and Borivali stations to provide better dining options for passengers.

Healthcare Initiatives: The Namaste Health App was launched, offering free emergency advice at suburban stations on the Churchgate-Virar section. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) were installed at 22 stations, further enhancing commuter safety.

Safety and Security

Western Railway has continued to prioritize safety for both passengers and staff:

KAVACH System: The KAVACH system, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection technology, was fitted on 81 locomotives, helping improve train safety.

Rescue Operations: WR’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved 32 lives under Operation Jeevan Raksha and rescued 790 missing children under Operation Nanhe Farishtey.

Cargo and Freight

The Western Railway made strides in cargo transportation:

Record Freight Loading: WR achieved a loading of almost 103 million tonnes in 2024, supporting the country's economic growth.

Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal: The first Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal was commissioned at Nardana, improving the efficiency of cargo operations.

Green and Digital Initiatives

In line with India’s sustainability goals, Western Railway has been working on eco-friendly projects:

Solar Energy: Western Railway installed 1.48 MWp rooftop solar plants, saving over Rs 7 crore in electricity costs.

Digital Payments: The Dynamic QR Code System was introduced at 412 UTS and 95 PRS counters, making ticket purchasing faster and more convenient.

Recognitions and Awards

Western Railway's achievements have been recognised at various prestigious events:

WR won three Efficiency Shields and eight individual Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar at the 69th Railway Week Function.

The Rajkot Division of WR was awarded a Certificate of Recognition at the National Energy Conservation Awards for its efforts in energy efficiency.

Successful Year for WR’s Sports Stars

Western Railway’s athletes shined in national and international competitions:

Antim Panghal and Parul Chaudhary represented India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Mariana Kujur was part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, which won a silver medal at the 2024 Women’s Hockey World Cup.

P. Suresh and Rashmi Y. won gold medals at the Asian Powerlifting Championship.