Days after Jasleen files lawsuit against three entities, including him, for allegedly stealing her song, Randhawa says singer has right to file her case as he limits his association with project

Jasleen Royal and Guru Randhawa

Days after reports of Jasleen Royal filing a lawsuit against label T-Series, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa hit headlines, Randhawa says “it’s her right” to fight her case. “I usually write and compose my own songs. The song in question, however, was written by Raj [Ranjodh], who has previously written a lot of songs in the Punjabi language. [My team] removed the song from all the platforms on the day we learned that there is [a dispute]. I have not composed or written it; I am only the singer,” says Randhawa, adding that any dispute regarding the ownership of the number should have transpired between the lyricist and Royal.

The Heeriye singer, however, refutes that any exchange of ownership rights occurred. “Neither were the rights transferred nor was any paperwork executed. No money was even received [by me]. This is also why this whole episode is unsettling,” she tells mid-day, adding that she finds the “disregard for creative ownership” showcased in this incident disrespectful. “I composed this song for Ajay Devgn Ffilms to serve as a promotional track for their film [Runway 34]. Raj provided the lyrics, and a scratch version was subsequently recorded with Guru. But, I wasn’t satisfied with how that version turned out, so the producers and I decided not to move forward with it for the film. To my shock, a year later, Guru and Raj decided to release the song through T-Series, without my permission. I don’t know how often this happens to others, but it’s deeply shocking that any artiste would take someone else’s work and think it’s okay to release it as their own. You don’t expect this from anyone, let alone someone of Guru’s stature.”

Randhawa, on his part, says he doesn’t intend to reap benefits from the song. “We will not take [any credit] or money for this song. [Fighting this case] is her right. I have never collaborated with her, but I like her music. I understand that this happens; when someone is popular, the blame falls on him.”

Mid-day reached out to the team behind T-Series, which didn’t respond till press time.