Singer Jasleen Royal has filed a lawsuit against a prominent music label, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa at the Bombay HC. The statement read that Royal created the original music compositions in 2022 for a potential track in the promotional events of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34

Guru Randhawa and Jasleen Royal

Listen to this article Have you heard? Jasleen Royal goes to court to protect her music x 00:00

Singer Jasleen Royal has filed a lawsuit against a prominent music label, lyricist Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa at the Bombay High Court to protect her music copyright. According to a statement, the lawsuit names the trio for unauthorised use of her musical works in the song christened All right from the album G Thing. The statement read that Royal created the original music compositions in 2022 for a potential track in the promotional events of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34. The compositions were shared with Ranjodh over audio-video calls and messages and subsequently incorporated into a scratch version of the song. Randhawa was considered for the song, however, Royal found the scratch recorded by the Punjabi singer unsatisfactory. Eventually, the project didn’t materialise. Royal had the rights to the music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raid in February

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21. The makers announced the release date of the drama yesterday. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history. It also featured Saurabh Shukla. The film marks the return of officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who tracks another white collar crime. Along with him, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role. It has been extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow.

Love for farming

Actor Rajesh Kumar has opened up on his ‘pleasant’ interaction with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Kumar, who spent seven years farming in Bihar after taking a sabbatical from acting, focused on cultivating crops, educating fellow farmers, and enhancing their livelihoods. Having met Dhawan at an event, he said, “He appreciated my work and especially admired Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. We also talked about farming, as he was aware of my involvement in it. Even though our interaction was brief, it was a pleasant one, and it didn’t feel like we were meeting for the first time.” Asked if he had taken a break from farming, Kumar shared, “There cannot be a break in farming. The day I take a break, we won’t survive. Farming is on autopilot right now, and there’s a system in place. After seven years of working in farming, everything has come to a point where it can take care of itself, and things are happening simultaneously.”

A tale of love

The untold love story of legendary actor Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi will play out on the big screen. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film, titled Kamal Aur Meena, will explore the couple’s timeless journey, and also delve into their personal lives. Officially announced as a joint project by Saregama and Bilal Amrohi, Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s grandson, the news has garnered attention. Actor Sanjay Dutt extended his heartfelt wishes to Bilal after the announcement.

More laughs from Kapil

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comic-actor Kapil Sharma, will return with its second season on September 21, Netflix announced yesterday. The streamer shared the news in a video announcement posted on its social media handles.

Not a single regret

Sohum Shah sold his property to produce period folklore, Tumbbad, that’s re-releasing in theatres on Friday. A businessman from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Shah—also known for the National Award-winning film Ship of Theseus, and the web shows Maharani and Dahaad—said the 2018 atmospheric horror drama turned out to be a good investment as it has aged well. “I sold off my property to make Tumbbad and I don’t regret it. I have lost money in this line [film industry] but I don’t make films for money. That [financial] security is very important for me. I never had to worry about where I would live. It was sorted right from the start. I gave seven years of my life to Tumbbad. I know that even if I’m not here, this will continue to live on. It’s great that we are talking about it even after six years,” he said.

All fun and games?

The makers of Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae presented a satirical retelling of an interaction that the actor had with Siddhant Chaturvedi on the subject of nepotism. “It’s funny and cute. I’m glad that they thought that line was important enough to be used. Best wishes to the whole team,” said Chaturvedi. Alluding to the platform that a star-kid receives in the industry, Chaturvedi had told Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, “Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahin inka struggle shuru hota hai”. In the show, the viral comment was used by a security guard during a conversation with Ananya’s titular character, who hilariously responds, “Now where have I heard that one before?”