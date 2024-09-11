After news broke that Malaika Arora's father died by suicide, the paparazzi rained down on her parents' residence. Now, Varun Dhawan has seemingly sent a message to all paparazzi stationed outside Malaika Arora's residence

Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora (R) [Pic/Yogen Shah]

In a recent and tragic development, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide. According to ANI, he jumped from a terrace, and an investigation is now underway. Now, Varun Dhawan has seemingly sent a message to all paparazzi stationed outside Malaika Arora's residence.

Malaika Arora father dies: Varun Dhawan requests paps for privacy

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving pleasethink what you people are doing or what someone is going through when u do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Okay with this #humanity"

Malaika Arora arrives after father Anil Arora's tragic suicide

News agency ANI reported on 'X', “Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

Malaika Arora's world was rocked today by the news of her father's tragic suicide. In new visuals uploaded by Mumbai shutterbug Viral Bhayani, Malaika was seen arriving at her parent's residence. Though she was wearing a mask, the video showed Malaika wiping away her tears as she went into the building. The paparazzi was seen hounding the star who nearly broke down in tears as she entered the building gates.

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died allegedly by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday. Several Mumbai Police officials are present on the spot. According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father committed suicide. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after knowing about the incident. After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents. Several police officials are present on the spot. The case is being investigated, the police said. More details are awaited in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)