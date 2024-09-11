Soon after the news broke, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her parents' residence. In the videos captured by the Mumbai shutterbugs, Arbaaz was seen talking to the Mumbai police personnel

Arbaaz Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

In a recent and tragic development, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide. According to ANI, he jumped from a terrace, and an investigation is now underway.

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan seen at her residence

Soon after the news broke, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her parents' residence. In the videos captured by the Mumbai shutterbugs, Arbaaz was seen talking to the Mumbai police personnel. The actor was seen looking visibly distressed as he sought updates from the police stationed outside.

Mumbai police cordon off area of Anil Arora's suicide

In another video posted by Viral Bhayani, we can see the Mumbai police marking the area of suicide. The police are using white tape to mark off the section. Many netizens found this visual disturbing. One questioned, "How can media be allowed so close to the incident ???? Isn’t this a violation"

Another user asked, "For those who dont know , Malaika Arora's father passed away , so refrain yourself from writing negative comments 🙌🙌"

Malaika Arora's father tragically takes his own life

News agency ANI reported on 'X', “Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

During an interview with Grazia India, Malaika Arora talked about her parents' separation and reflected on her childhood, which she described as both challenging and wonderful. Malaika, who appeared on the magazine's cover, shared these insights about her early years, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

Malaika Arora was just 11 when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated. Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, was six at the time. After the divorce, the sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where she raised them on her own. Malaika also shared more about that time in her life.

She added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms." The actor believes that her fundamentals for life keep her in a good shape.