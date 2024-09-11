Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide. The reason is currently unknown. This is currently a developing story

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's father, Anil, jumps to his death from building's terrace

In a recent and tragic development, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly died by suicide. According to ANI, he jumped from a terrace, and an investigation is now underway.

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora tragically dies by suicide

Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

News agency ANI reported on 'X', “Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police.”

Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan seen at her residence

Soon after the news broke, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her parents' residence. In the videos captured by the Mumbai shutterbugs, Arbaaz was seen talking to the Mumbai police personnel.

When Malaika Arora opened up about her childhood

During an interview with Grazia India, Malaika Arora talked about her parents' separation and reflected on her childhood, which she described as both challenging and wonderful. Malaika, who appeared on the magazine's cover, shared these insights about her early years, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

Malaika Arora was just 11 when her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, separated. Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, was six at the time. After the divorce, the sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where she raised them on her own. Malaika also shared more about that time in her life.

She added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Malaika Arora has a strong connection with her son, Arhaan. She sees herself as both a mom and a friend to him, describing herself as strict but also fun and relaxed. While she doesn’t monitor his every move, she ensures that he feels comfortable coming to her with anything, anytime.