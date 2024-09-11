Malaika Arora's father dies: Mumbai Police sources said that Arora's father Anil was near the window and suddenly fell

Malaika Arora with father Anil and mom Joyce

Father of Bollywood star Malaika Arora died after he fell from the balcony of his 6th-floor residence at Bandra West on Wednesday morning. The actor's father resided at Almeda Park. The Mumbai Police, however, has not ruled the angle of suicide and are probing the case to determine whether he ended his life

The police sources said that Arora's father Anil was near the window and suddenly fell. The residents had rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Cops stated the actress' father is 80 years old. Cops assumed he committed suicide, but they also suspected he died by accident after falling from the 6th story since the height of the grill at the window was too low.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe of the Bandra Police Station confirmed the event at lunchtime.