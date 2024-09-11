Breaking News
Three held for raping woman after promising to get her job in Palghar
Mumbai Police launches probe into Malaika Arora's father's death, says its a suicide
Doctor defrauded of Rs 26.52 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Navi Mumbai
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Cops nab man seen assaulting car driver on busy street in viral video
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jasleen Royal takes legal action against T Series Guru Randhawa over copyright infringement

Jasleen Royal takes legal action against T-Series, Guru Randhawa over copyright infringement

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The lawsuit names T-Series and Guru Randhawa for unauthorised use of Jasleen Royal's musical works in the song christened "All Right" from the album "G Thing”

Jasleen Royal takes legal action against T-Series, Guru Randhawa over copyright infringement

Jasleen Royal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Jasleen Royal takes legal action against T-Series, Guru Randhawa over copyright infringement
x
00:00

Singer Jasleen Royal has filed a lawsuit against label T-Series, lyricist  Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa at the Bombay High Court to protect her music copyright.


According to a statement, the lawsuit names T-Series, Raj Ranjodh, and singer Guru Randhawa for unauthorised use of her musical works in the song christened "All Right" from the album "G Thing”.



The statement read that Jasleen created the original music compositions in 2022 for a potential track in the promotional events of the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Runway 34." The compositions were shared with lyricist Raj Ranjodh over audio-video calls and messages and subsequently incorporated into a scratch version of the song.


Guru, who is known for songs such as “Patola”, “High Rated Gabru”, “Soorma” and “Ishaare Tere”, was in mind for the vocals. However, the scratch recorded by Punjabi singer was unsatisfactory to Jasleen, leading to a fall in the collaboration and Jasleen had all rights to the music.

In 2023, Jasleen realised that the song "All Right," released by T-Series and featuring vocals by Guru Randhawa, embodied her original musical works without her consent, and without any credit being given to her.

Jasleen, who is known for tracks such as “Din Shagna Da”, “Heeriye”, and “Nachde Ne Saare” to name a few, has now taken a decision to take an action to protect her intellectual property.

According to the issued statement, the lawsuit asserts copyright infringement and violation of moral rights. Jasleen’s attorneys have secured an interim order from the court, requiring T-Series to remove the song from all streaming platforms. Raj Ranjodh and Guru Randhawa are prohibited from exploiting the song in any manner.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guru randhawa t-series Entertainment News Music bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK