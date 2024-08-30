Indian singers Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi have joined hands with popular American electro duo The Chainsmokers and Brazilian DJ Zerb and Ink for the track 'Addicted'. The song was released today marking Randhawa's birthday

Indian singers Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi have joined hands with popular American electro duo The Chainsmokers and Brazilian DJ Zerb and Ink for the track “Addicted”. The single is set to be a culturally significant moment for India, as Guru and Jonita take to the Western stage, with musically sleek and lyrically unrestrained Punjabi verses showcased on the international record. Intertwined in chemistry with the track's unapologetic English lyrics and pulsing dance chorus, the song's Indian element opens the record and flirts with its listener throughout.

“Our music has always been about connection and we have so many incredible fans in India that we love. We can’t think of a better way to authentically connect with them than linking with artists like Jonita and Guru jumping on our song and bringing their culture and style to it. These collaborations don’t always work out but we feel really strongly about how well they kept the integrity of the song, but elevated it with their talent!“ say Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

On the collaboration, Guru states, "Music has the power to connect people across cultures and boundaries. I am thrilled to bring a fresh Indian flavour to this global chartbuster by Chainsmokers and Zerb. It's an exciting journey to reimagine a song that resonates with so many and give it a new life for the Indian diaspora. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and I hope you’ll love it like we have loved creating this one for you guys." Jonita explains how 'Addicted' was already such an infectious track and it’s really exciting for me to have had the opportunity to add my vocals to it along with Guru Randhawa. It’s an honour to be on a song with the Chainsmokers, Zerb, and Ink and I hope our version resonates with audiences around the world!”

The Chainsmokers have remained a consistent leading force in the EDM, Dance & Pop charts since their breakthrough, with multiplatinum hits such as 'Roses', Grammy Award Winning 'Don’t Let Me Down' and 'Closer' which went Number 1 in 11 countries. 'Addicted' also features industry hitmakers Zerb and Ink, who have collaborated with the likes of Coldplay, Diplo, Sam Feldt, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

The new rendition, orchestrated by The Hello Group and TH3RD BRAIN and A&R’d by Taylor Jones, was also co-written and produced by Alawn and Taylor Jones (known for their extensive work in K-Pop). “It was an amazing experience collaborating with Zerb and The Chainsmokers on this remix of Addicted. Bringing in a new color within the production along with 2 of the most prolific Indian artists Jonita Gandhi and Guru was so much fun. I hope people from all around the world enjoy this version.” says the 29X Billboard #1 Producer.

Addicted” has proved to be an earworm of a house track with more than 140 million collective streams on its initial versions as well as reaching Number 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Air Play charts. The Chainsmokers will close summer with Guru and Jonita, who join the track for its August 30 release.