Sunil Grover says his six year old fight with Kapil Sharma was a publicity stunt
Sunil Grover says his six-year-old fight with Kapil Sharma was a 'publicity stunt'

Updated on: 26 March,2024 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are all set to reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show will now air on Netflix starting March 30

Sunil Grover says his six-year-old fight with Kapil Sharma was a 'publicity stunt'

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover says his six-year-old fight with Kapil Sharma was a 'publicity stunt'
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for his streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with fellow comic artiste Kapil Sharma, shared that his public spat with Kapil was a publicity stunt.


Sunil spoke to the media on Tuesday on the sets of his show, and poked fun at the fight between him and Kapil which took the entertainment industry by storm six years ago.


Sunil told the media in jest that back then streaming platforms were making in-roads in the country so he and Kapil thought what they could do to give the television content an edge or better to hop on the OTT bandwagon.


He joked: "Us time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh humko laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega (Netflix had just entered in India back then. So, I and Kapil thought that we gotta do something to hold our television audience".

"That's how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt", Sunil said as he couldn't hold his laughter at the cooked up story.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will drop on Netflix on March 30.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

