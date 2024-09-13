While Ajay shared that his son makes ‘simplest moments unforgettable,’ Kajol wished her ‘little man’ in the sweetest way

In Pic: Ajay & Kajol's birthday wishes for their son

Kajol wishes 'little man' Yug; Ajay Devgn shares a cute birthday post for their son, check it out

Celebrating their children’s birthdays is always the happiest thing for any parent, and similarly, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are on cloud nine as they wished their son Yug Devgn his 14th birthday on Friday with cute posts. While Ajay shared that his son makes ‘simplest moments unforgettable,’ Kajol wished her ‘little man’ in the sweetest way.

Ajay Devgn's birthday post for his son

Ajay took to his Instagram account, where he shared two pictures with his “boy.” In the images, the two are seen going cycling in an international location. He captioned the image: “You make the simplest moments unforgettable, kiddo… from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored. Happy birthday, my boy.”

Kajol's birthday post for his son

Meanwhile, Kajol shared a picture with her son. In the photograph, the actress is seen wearing a pink saree with golden detailing, while Yug chose a white kurta pyjama. “Happy birthday to this little man! Your smile is the best thing in the whole wide world… May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you,” Kajol wrote.

About Kajol & Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay started dating while filming 'Gundaraj' in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor's house. She gave birth to their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003, and seven years later, in September 2010, she gave birth to Yug.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Talking about Ajay, the actor is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s film 'Singham Again'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to 'Singham Returns'. The film was entirely shot in multiple schedules in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kashmir.

On September 11, it was announced that his upcoming film 'Raid 2', directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21. He will then work on 'De De Pyaar De 2', directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De' and also stars R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, there is 'Son of Sardaar 2', a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwni Dhir.