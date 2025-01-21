Coldplay singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson were spotted walking hand-in-hand near the Oval Maidan in South Bombay during a casual outing. Watch the viral video

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Pic/AFP

On their last day in Mumbai, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and his actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson took over the city’s streets and interacted with fans. The British band performed in Mumbai over the weekend and visited temples, making the most of their stay. On Monday, the lovebirds were spotted at the Oval Maidan at Churchgate as they explored the city’s architecture.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson walk on the streets of Mumbai

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted walking hand-in-hand near the Oval Maidan in South Bombay during a casual outing. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor stunned in a black printed dress, while the Paradise hitmaker opted for a blue t-shirt with black joggers. They also interacted with a fan who was standing at the BEST bus stop. Watch the video below.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit Mumbai temples

On their first day in Mumbai, the couple visited Shri Babulnath Temple, where Dakota whispered in the ears of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s bull. On Saturday, she was spotted seeking blessings at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple. She was accompanied by the Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Joshi Oberoi. In the video doing rounds on social media, the Madame Web actress was seen covered in a saffron veil.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s relationship

Their recent visit to India has also put to rest the rumors that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had parted ways after being together for several years. For the unversed, these two have been together since 2017. Chris shares two children--20-year-old Apple Martin and 18-year-old Moses Martin--with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.