Shut since the pandemic, Mumbai’s historic Taraporevala Aquarium is set for a Rs 296 crore transformation into a state-of-the-art marine research and tourism facility

Mumbai’s landmark Taraporevala Aquarium, which has remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for a significant revival. The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a comprehensive redevelopment plan worth Rs 296 crore to transform the heritage structure into a world-class marine facility, according to PTI.

Situated along the iconic Marine Drive in south Mumbai, the Taraporevala Aquarium holds the distinction of being the country’s oldest public aquarium. Inaugurated by then-President Rajendra Prasad on 28 May 1951, it has been a key tourist attraction and a vital educational resource for generations. The building is named after Parsi philanthropist D B Taraporevala, who played a significant role in its establishment.

The aquarium complex spans 4,369 square metres and comprises three primary buildings – the aquarium itself, the Commissioner of Fisheries office, and an adjoining canteen complex. However, a structural audit conducted by the Public Works Department in 2022 declared the original 72-year-old structure unsafe, particularly after the construction of the adjacent Coastal Road weakened its load-bearing frame. This, combined with prolonged exposure to salty sea air and vibrations from road works, led to the evacuation of the facility in 2023.

State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane confirmed to PTI that plans are underway to construct a new state-of-the-art structure at the same site. "The Taraporevala Aquarium is a part of Mumbai’s history and heritage. We will revive it, and the process has already begun," he said, adding that design proposals are being sought from countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Dubai, and the UK.

The new facility will not only house modern marine exhibits but also include immersive educational zones and spaces for marine research. The revamped complex will cover 20,000 square metres of built-up area, featuring a 6,500-square-metre aquarium floor, a central tank capable of holding 3.5 million litres of water, and 12 floors that may include office or apartment spaces. The design includes a rooftop café, an atrium, and a parking area for 140 vehicles.

Rane stated that the project aims to be self-sustaining financially. "This will not just be an aquarium, but a globally recognised marine institution that brings people closer to nature while also driving tourism and research," he said, as per PTI.

PTI reports that more than 500 aquatic species were safely relocated to aquariums in Pune, Chandrapur, and Ahmedabad in 2023, while the fisheries department moved its administrative office temporarily to Nariman Point.

This is not the first time the Taraporevala Aquarium has seen modernisation. In March 2015, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a renovated version, featuring a 12-foot-long acrylic tunnel and special interactive pools for children. Fish from Hong Kong and Bangkok were also introduced at the time.

However, the upcoming redevelopment promises to eclipse all past efforts, positioning the Taraporevala Aquarium not only as a key tourist landmark but also as a centre for marine conservation, education, and innovation.

(With inputs from PTI)