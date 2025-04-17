United States: California Governor, Attorney file lawsuit to end Donald Trump's tariffs

Newsom and Bonta have filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, requesting that the court declare the tariffs imposed by Trump void and enjoin their implementation

Rob Bonta stressed that Trump's implementation of tariffs is deeply troubling and illegal.Pic/PTI

California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging United States President Donald Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs.

Newsom and Bonta have filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, requesting that the court declare the tariffs imposed by Trump void and enjoin their implementation.

The lawsuit argues that Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs through the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, creating immediate and irreparable harm to California.

The statement issued on Wednesday said, "Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta today filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging President Trump's use of emergency powers to enact broad-sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses."

"The lawsuit argues that President Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs through the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, creating immediate and irreparable harm to California, the largest economy, manufacturing, and agriculture state in the nation," it added.

According to the statement, these tariffs have disrupted supply chains, inflated costs for the state and people of California and caused damages worth billions on California's economy.

In the statement, Newsom said, "President Trump's unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy -- driving up prices and threatening jobs. We're standing up for American families who can't afford to let the chaos continue."

Rob Bonta stressed that Trump's implementation of tariffs is "deeply troubling and illegal." He said that people of California are bracing for fallout from the effect of choices made by US President.

"The President's chaotic and haphazard implementation of tariffs is not only deeply troubling, it's illegal. As the fifth largest economy in the world, California understands global trade policy is not just a game. Californians are bracing for fallout from the impact of the President's choices -- from farmers in the Central Valley, to small businesses in Sacramento, and worried families at the kitchen table -- this game the President is playing has very real consequences for Californians across our state. I am proud to go to bat alongside Governor Newsom to fight for California's vibrant economy, businesses, and residents," Bonta said in a statement.

The statement said, "The lawsuit argues that President Trump lacks the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs against Mexico, China, and Canada or create an across-the-board 10% tariff. The President's use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to enact tariffs is unlawful and unprecedented. "

The IEEPA gives Trump authorites to take certain actions if he declares a national emergency in response to a foreign national security, foreign policy, or economic threat. Enacted by Congress in 1977, the law specifies many different actions the President can take. However, tariffs is not one of them. In fact, US President has for the first time tried to rely on this law to impose tariffs, according to the statement.

The statement said, "The lawsuit invokes the US Supreme Court's major questions doctrine, which holds that in novel matters of vast economic and political significance, federal agencies and the executive branch must have clear and specific authorization from Congress. In recent years, the Court has applied this standard to strike down major initiatives, including President Obama's Clean Power Plan and President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, ruling that novel executive actions with broad impacts on the national economy cannot rest on vague statutory authority."

Earlier this month, Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries with which the country has a trade deficit. Later, he decided to pause the tariffs for 90 days after many countries initiated talks with the US administration for a trade deal.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House, China's retaliatory actions have resulted in up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the United States. Prior to the latest revision, a 145 per cent tariff was being levied on Chinese exports to the United States.

Trump unveiled the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" on trade to restore fairness in US trade relationships and counter non-reciprocal trade agreements. Trump's reciprocal tariffs have led to a broad-based fall in financial markets globally, with markets plunging in Asia and Europe. The reciprocal tariffs have set off a sell-off in equities globally, and the US itself is no exception.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade.

