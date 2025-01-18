Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and his actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson visited Shri Babulnath Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of Mumbai concert

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Pic/X

Listen to this article Coldplay's Chris Martin visits Shri Babulnath Temple with GF Dakota Johnson ahead of Mumbai concert - watch video x 00:00

Excitement among music lovers has reached new heights as popular rock band Coldplay landed in Mumbai on Thursday for their much-awaited concert. Ahead of their gig this weekend, the band's lead singer Chris Martin, and his actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson visited Shri Babulnath Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple

Chris Martin wore a blue kurta while Dakota Johnson looked bespoke in a printed salwar suit. She even whispered into the ears of Nandi, the bull of Lord Shiva, conveying her prayers, secrets, and wishes to the deity. Watch the video below.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, India. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/9GtD3zFDoC — The X Front (@TheXFront) January 17, 2025

🎥| Nuevo video de Dakota Johnson y Chris Martin en el templo hindú Shri Babulnath hoy, 17, en Mumbai, India.



Divesh Patel | Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/V7m9RlgGHi — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakoholicsArg) January 17, 2025

About Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

Coldplay is all set to enthrall the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.