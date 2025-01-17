Upset because you couldn't get your ticket to attend the Coldplay concert? Worry not, you can still enjoy the vibe. Want to know how? We have the answers to all your queries

Coldplay is all set to perform in India, and they landed in Mumbai last night ahead of their live performances on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. After this, the British band will jet off to Ahmedabad and perform there on January 26. Upset because you couldn't get your ticket to attend the live concert? Worry not, you can still enjoy the vibe. Want to know how? We have the answers to all your queries.

Coldplay concert to stream live

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert will be live-streamed on an OTT platform. The grand performance will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, and the band themselves announced this happy news to their fans. While greeting Indians through a video, the band shared, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognized as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.

Chris Martin at Marine Drive

Last night, Chris took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing at Marine Drive while people were sitting and chilling as usual. The star performer was seen wearing a beige T-shirt paired with black tracks and white shoes. He also wore a hat during his visit to Marine Drive. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India."

As Chris shared the picture, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "Im going to explode. I just cant stand it." Another commented, "Milte hain jaldi hi." Piyush Mishra also commented on Chris's post and wrote, "Kya baat hai ❤️."

Dakota Johnson in Mumbai

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s fiancée and actress Dakota Johnson has accompanied him during his visit to the city. Yes, you read that right – Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is here with Chris during his visit to the Bay. Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was snapped exiting Kalina airport last night.