Dakota Johnson accompanies fiance Chris Martin to Mumbai ahead of Coldplay concert

Dakota Johnson accompanies fiance Chris Martin to Mumbai ahead of Coldplay concert

Updated on: 17 January,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dakota Johnson has accompanied Chris Martin during his visit to Mumbai. Coldplay, the British band that will perform in Mumbai live on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium

Dakota Johnson accompanies fiance Chris Martin to Mumbai ahead of Coldplay concert

Dakota Johnson in Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Coldplay, the British band that will perform in Mumbai live on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, arrived in the city last night, and visuals from their airport spotting are all over the internet. These pictures of the band at Mumbai airport also feature a familiar face who isn’t part of the band: Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin’s fiancée and actress Dakota Johnson. Yes, you read that right – Dakota Johnson has accompanied Chris during his visit to the Bay.


Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was snapped exiting Kalina airport last night. Martin was seen arriving in a simple T-shirt and pants, and he was also wearing a blue beanie. Dakota slayed in a casual white T-shirt look and was greeted at the Kalina airport with a beautiful bouquet. Chris stole hearts as he greeted the paparazzi with a namaste, who wholeheartedly welcomed him and the rest of the people in the country.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


With their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India touching down in Mumbai on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Coldplay is set to create moments where dreams come alive. Whether it’s shouting the chorus of "A Sky Full of Stars" under a real starlit night or feeling the bittersweet ache of "Fix You" alongside thousands of fans, every moment promises to be magic. Here’s what you can expect from the concert:

Opening acts that set the mood

Before Coldplay takes the stage, get ready for performances from Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal. Each brings their own unique sound, from folk to contemporary pop, and they’ll set the perfect tone for what’s to come. Whether you’re getting swept up in Shone’s mellow indie rhythms, vibing to Elyanna’s heartfelt melodies, or enjoying the dreamy sounds of Jasleen Royal, the opening acts promise to be memorable and thrilling. Arrive early and get lost in the magic of these incredible performers!

Ride the Exclusive Coldplay Train

Coldplay’s Mumbai leg of the tour is all about convenience and eco-friendliness, so skip the traffic and hop on the exclusive train for Coldplay attendees, thanks to BookMyShow Live! The train connects the western, central, and harbor lines, making stops at popular locations like Goregaon, Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, Jui Nagar, and Nerul for just Rs. 500/- (round trip) on BookMyShow. BookMyShow Live has also partnered with Cityflo to provide private buses from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, through the Cityflo app, ensuring you can get to the venue stress-free. The concert is already going to be out of this world – now, getting there is too!

chris martin dakota johnson coldplay mumbai

