The Thane district authorities have issued a notice to the organisers of British band Coldplay's upcoming concert in Navi Mumbai, asking them not to allow participation of children "in any form on stage" at the event, reported news agency PTI.

Also, no child should be allowed to attend the concert without earplugs or hearing protection, the district child protection officer said in a notice to the event organisers.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra's Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21.

Following a complaint lodged by a Chandigarh resident, raising concerns about children's safety during the event, the Thane district authorities on January 14 issued the notice to the concert organisers, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the event ticketing partner BookMyShow, reported PTI.

The notice warned the organisers and Martin to "not use children on stage in any form", citing concerns about high sound levels exceeding 120 decibels and flashing lights at such shows, which could pose health risks to children, reported PTI.

"Do not allow any child to enter into the concert without earplugs, hearing protection," it added, reported PTI.

The district child protection officer said strict action will be taken if the event organisers fail to comply with the notice, reported PTI.

Coldplay receives notice ahead of Ahmedabad concert to not use children in any form on stage

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage during the concert scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025, reported ANI.

The organisers have also been directed to ensure that no children are allowed to enter the concert venue without earplugs or hearing protection.

The Unit has highlighted that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert could pose significant risks to children's health, reported ANI.

Failure to comply with these directives will result in strict action by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

The notice was issued in response to a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)