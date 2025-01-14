As fans wait for the city to transform into a ‘Paradise’ with the band’s popular songs echoing in the area, here are some essential details and tips every attendee should know

Coldplay will perform five shows in India -- three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad (File Pic)

Following the anticipation and excitement spanning four months since the announcement was made in September 2024, British rock band Coldplay will finally perform in Mumbai this weekend.

As fans wait for the city to transform into a ‘Paradise’ with the band’s popular songs echoing in the area, here are some essential details and tips every attendee should know.

Coldplay Mumbai concert date, time and venue

The Grammy-award winning band is coming to India as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. They are set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday) and 21 (Tuesday). All three shows are set to take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

According to information shared by BookMyShow on Instagram, the gates will open at 3:00 PM and close at 7:45 PM. Coldplay is expected to take the stage post 7:45 PM.

How to reach the venue

The nearest local train stations to the venue are Nerul and CBD Belapur on the Harbour Line, both approximately 3 km away. Additionally, one can also take a bus or auto/cab to the venue. Parking is not available, hence public transport is recommended.

Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets

The tickets for all three shows were sold out as soon as they went live in November. BookMyShow released additional limited tickets for the shows last week, but they were also sold out quickly.

For all valid ticket-holders, the wristband (either delivered or to be collected from box office) will be their ticket to the concert, according to BookMyShow. No tickets will be sold at the venue.

Coldplay Mumbai concert performances and setlist

Artists Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal will perform and entertain the crowd before Coldplay takes the stage on all three days.

In addition to performing several hits from their album ‘Music of the Spheres’ and singles like ‘We Pray’ and ‘Feels Like Falling in Love’ from their latest album Moon Music, fans can expect other loved songs from the band’s incredible discography, including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’.

Coldplay Mumbai concert security guidelines

BookMyShow has also released several security guidelines to be followed at the venue. All attendees will have to carry a copy of their valid government photo ID along with the soft copy of the valid government photo ID of the primary transactor.

Additionally, several security checks will be implemented to spot counterfeit wristbands and black marketers. This comes after multiple controversies regarding the black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets.

Coldplay Mumbai concert essential tips

While the three shows are expected to be grand spectacles with fans immersed in music and fun, here are some tips that can make the experience more convenient for you.

Wear comfortable footwear: You might have to stand in lines before entering the venue and for some tickets, even throughout the concert, So, it is recommended to wear comfortable shoes.

Eat well before reaching: While food and beverages will be available at the venue, it is always safe to eat something before reaching the venue so as to have enough energy and prevent any health issues.

Be mindful of traffic: Since the concert will draw huge crowds, traffic congestions are expected near the area. So, make your schedule accordingly so that you don’t miss the fun!

Bring a fully-charged phone: How else will you take 100 pictures and videos at the concert?

Network considerations: In crowded spaces and events like concerts, festivals, etc., people usually experience slow internet speed or network delays due to congestion. Be prepared for the same. If you are in a group, make sure you stay together throughout the concert or fix a spot to meet, in case someone gets lost and calls don’t go through.

Return commute: Booking cab or auto rides on the spot may not be the smartest choice! Arrange for your return commute in advance to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Go through guidelines: Before going for the concert, do read detailed guidelines issued by the organisers and traffic advisories to avoid any inconvenience.

Have fun: As LED wristbands light up the stadium and Coldplay delivers mesmerising tunes, sing along and have fun!

After Mumbai, Coldplay will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

