Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her beau Zaheer Iqbal last year in June, and since the two have tied the knot, they have been subjected to serious trolling because of their interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha claps back at a troll

Now, Sonakshi Sinha has shared a reel with Zaheer, and a faceless troll dropped a demeaning remark in the comment section. But Sonakshi isn’t someone who scrolls past trolls—she rather decided to hit back at them with a strong reply.

Commenting on her post with Zaheer, a troll wrote, “Ur divorce is too close to u.” This comment caught Sinha's attention, who decided to clap back at the demeaning remark. While reacting to the comment, she wrote, “Pehle teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise.” (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will — promise.)

Sonakshi Sinha on Zaheer’s absence from the Holi celebration

Sonakshi was recently questioned about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal after he was seen missing from the actress’ Holi celebration. After receiving unpleasant comments about Zaheer's absence on their first Holi after marriage, Sonakshi, while asking trolls to "pour cold water" on themselves, added, “Comments mein thoda relax karo. @iamzahero Mumbai mein hai, aur main shoot pe hoon isiliye saath mein nahi hai... thanda paani dalo sar pe.”

About Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked-about Netflix series Heeramandi, which also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.