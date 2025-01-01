Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and wished her fans a Happy New Year. She posted a video in which she and Zaheer Iqbal can be seen enjoying the spectacular fireworks and celebrations in Australia

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha trolled for celebrating New Year amid fireworks after schooling about air quality on Diwali x 00:00

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been vacationing in Australia for a while now, celebrated New Year in the southern land. A while ago, Sonakshi took to Instagram and wished her fans a Happy New Year. She posted a video in which she and Iqbal can be seen enjoying the spectacular fireworks and celebrations in Australia. However, she is now being subjected to trolling after a section of netizens pulled up her post on air quality during Diwali.

Sonakshi Sinha trolled for celebrating NY with fireworks

During Diwali, Sonakshi posted a picture of the sky and wrote on her Instagram stories, “This is what the air looks like. I want to ask all those people bursting crackers right now… are you stupid or what?”

As the post resurfaced, one user wrote, “Because she is a hypocrite. It's funny how for these celebs, crackers cause pollution only during Diwali. New year me toh patakhon se oxygen release hoti hai.”

“Almost all BW celebs can't handle air pollution during Diwali but on New Year, they start enjoying the fireworks,” added another.

Some even defended the actress stating, “After repeatedly pointing out that Sonakshi is in Australia, a place whose AQI India will never be able to achieve, it is being compared to bursting crackers during Diwali in India, a place which is becoming a gas chamber day by day. Sonakshi is not wrong guys.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship.

The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled beans on their dating life. Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This audience was left in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'"Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy."

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.