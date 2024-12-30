Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently enjoying their time on a vacation in Australia. Recently, the couple shook the internet by sharing photos with their wild friends

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (pic/Instagram)

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been vacationing with her husband Zaheer Iqbal in Australia. Zaheer took to his Instagram stories to share a shocking video in which the couple can be seen waking up with the loud growls of a lion. Zaheer shared a video on his Instagram stories where a lion can be seen grunting at them which became their morning alarm. Sonakshi is amazed to see this and starts recording it on her phone. Currently, the couple is at a wildlife lodge in Canberra.

Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal's adventure with the wild cats

Previously, Zaheer had also shared a photo of the couple sitting in their room and two lions sitting on the other side of the window. Zaheer wrote with the picture, "4 cats together". Sonakshi had reshared it.

Zaheer shared another photo of himself on his stories where he can be seen napping inside the room while there's a lioness sleeping right outside their window. he shared the picture and wrote, "Had the best nap today". He also wrote, "Always surround yourself with like-minded beings."

Sonakshi also shared a photo of the couple with a sleeping cheetah. Sonakshi also shared a link to her YouTube channel where she is uploading vlogs from her vacation in Australia.

Earlier, the couple visited Queensland, Lizard Island, and the Daintree Rainforest in Cairns and did bungee jumping, visited the Melbourne cricket ground to cheer for the Indian cricket team, and scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef. This was the couple's last vacation of the year and they will celebrate the new year together in Australia.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming movie

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23, 2024. The couple had been dating for seven years. On the work front, the couple will reunite on screen for Tu Hai Meri Kiran slated to release in 2025. Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama series Heeramandi and in the horror film Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh.