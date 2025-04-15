After a week on the set of Pushpa Impossible, National Award-winning actor Brinda Trivedi says ‘despite the time crunch’, TV continues to be inspiring

Brinda Trivedi as Kadambari

Listen to this article Brinda Trivedi: ‘TV doesn’t compromise on creativity’ x 00:00

It’s not easy to break out in the Hindi television industry, much less Bollywood. When Gujarati actor Brinda Trivedi won her first National Award for her debut film, Hellaro (2019), followed by the success of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), she believed the road ahead would pave itself, but the pandemic derailed all her plans. The actor recently made her Hindi television debut with the long-running show, Pushpa Impossible, where she plays the hard-hearted Kadambari, a real estate mogul. In conversation with mid-day, Trivedi discusses her dream of joining JD Majethia, the pressure to stand out, and the challenges of working on TV.



Edited excerpt from the interview. '

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you view your journey in the film industry?

It has been a thrilling journey. I come from a Computer Science background. I completed my master’s and worked as a lecturer before transitioning to theatre. I attended the National School of Drama. After that, I began working on screen. Hellaro was my first film, for which I received the National Award. I was also part of Scam 1992. Being part of these feels like a milestone achieved. I’ve always dreamed of working with JD [Majethia] sir and being a part of Hats Off Production—this wish has now been fulfilled. I look forward to this journey as Kadambari in Pushpa Impossible.

Why the eagerness to work with JD Majethia and his team?

They have consistently delivered hit shows. Most of the actors I know, who have worked with him, have always said that it is great working with him. His team works with sincerity. When there’s a shoot, the whole team focuses solely on ensuring the show succeeds. I had heard that the working environment is very healthy, the set is fun, and you get the freedom to explore your character. They allow you to improvise. Even though it is a daily soap, the makers have made a strong effort to keep it as realistic as possible. Pushpa Impossible is the biggest example of that. Every homemaker can relate to her. It has been a week since I joined the show, and I can see how true all the things I had heard were.

How did the offer come your way?

The production house called me in for an audition. I went through a few rounds and did mock shoots. They had a clear vision of the kind of person they wanted. My character is strong on the outside and vulnerable on the inside. Life has shaped her that way. They sought someone who could maintain that balance. They explained the character in detail and even gave me references. As the story progresses, her layers will unfold.

How would you compare the Gujarati industry with Hindi?

The experience of working differs with every production house. It also depends on whether it is a film or a show. That changes the location, the number of working days, and the nature of challenges. This is my first daily soap, so I have nothing to compare it against.

What did you learn about life on a TV set with this show?

I didn’t have any preconceived notions about working on a TV set. After I joined, I realised that television is incredibly hectic and challenging. I applaud the actors, technicians, directors, and producers for their hard work. It’s not easy to churn out episodes every day. You need great strength to handle that kind of pressure. There’s also creative pressure to bring out stories. You don’t feel that pressure on the set of a series or film because there’s no daily deadline. Despite the time crunch, TV doesn’t compromise on creativity. I realised this especially after working with the show’s director, Pradeep Yadav.

Pushpa Impossible has been a long-running show. With every character already established, do you find it pressuring to stand out?

I felt nervous initially about working with the talented cast who have been a part of it for two years now. Their rhythm is set, they know their characters inside out, and their audience is already decided. So, entering suddenly made me nervous, but I was excited to be a part of it nonetheless.

Did the National Award and success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story affect your career trajectory?

After the recognition, people viewed me differently. After working with these directors, people believed I could take on different kinds of roles. I received a lot of work because of my previous projects. After Scam, the pandemic hit, and I had to leave Mumbai as no work was happening. My family was in Ahmedabad, so I moved back. I stayed busy with Gujarati films. Now, I have another movie, Auntypreneur, releasing on April 25, which features Supriya Pathak in the lead.

2020

The year Brinda won the National Award (Special Jury category) for Hellaro

What’s next?

Up next, Brinda Trivedi will appear in the Gujarati film, Auntypreneur. Set to release on April 25, the film, featuring Supriya Pathak in the lead, revolves around 65-year-old Jasuben, who teams up with fellow homemakers to claim their financial independence, proving, as she says, “Why should boys have all the funds?”