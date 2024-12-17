Sonakshi SInha hit back at Mukesh Khanna with a strongly worded response after the latter blamed her father Shatrughan Sinha for a 2019 incident on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 sets

Sonkashi Sinha and Mukesh Khanna

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has strongly reacted to Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna's criticism on her upbringing while referring to her being unable to answer a question on 'Ramayan' on Kauc Banega Crorepati 11 in 2019. Khanna blamed Shatrugan Sinha's upbringing which led to Sonakshi not correctly answering the question on Ramayan. The actress was asked for whom did Lord Hanuman bring Sanjeevani booti in the Ramayana, but she couldn't answer correctly.

Sonakshi Sinha hits back at Mukesh Khanna

The actress penned a long note on her Instagram stories responding to Khanna's statement against her father and her upbringing. She wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

She further revealed why she was unable to answer the question on Ramayan while on the hot seat. "Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."

The actress also warned Khanna against making such 'distasteful statements'. "And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha," concluded her statement.

What Mukesh Khanna said about Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna talked about how today's generation needs Shaktimaan to guide them. “I think kids today need the guidance of Shaktimaan more than the kids of the 1970s. Today’s kids are being sidetracked by the internet. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won’t even remember their grandparents’ names. One girl couldn’t even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti.”

When he was asked if he was referring to Sonakshi, he agreed and said, "Yes, and this happened despite her being the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. Her brothers' name are Luv and Kush. People were angry that Sonakshi didn’t know this, but I would say it’s not her fault—it’s her father’s fault. Why didn’t they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.”