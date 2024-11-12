Mukesh Khanna who rose to fame with his role of Shaktimaan from 1997 to 2005 has returned as the Indian superhero. He launched a song with a message for children

Mukesh Khanna in the new song

Listen to this article Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan turns singer, releases patriotic song for children x 00:00

Mukesh Khanna wore the Shaktimaan suit after almost two decades. Two days back he teased the return of India's first superhero which he portrayed on television for eight years. The teaser announcement led to mixed responses. Turns out, the actor has produced and sung a patriotic song aimed at teaching children about the revolutionary heroes of India. He dropped the music video on his YouTube channel 'Bheeshm International.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video sees Mukesh Khanna in his Shaktimaan costume working on a white-board filling in information about India's freedom fighters. We suddenly see a group of children holding Indian tricolor arrive in the scene. Shaktimaan proceeds to quiz the kids about the revolutionaries and teaches them about Indian history through song.

The video on YouTube has been titled- 'Successful return of SHAKTIMAAN with a GREAT PATRIOTIC QUIZ !!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwapar Promoters (@dwaparpromoters)

Why Shaktimaan decided to return with patriotic song

Mukesh Khanna believes Shaktimaan is not just an action superhero but also a super teacher. Talking to IANS at the song launch event, the actor recalled an incident. "I felt that in 1997, a lady came up to me and said, Mukesh ji, I am very thankful to you. I said, sister, what is the matter? She said, ‘I am very thankful to you’. She said, ‘my child started drinking milk because of you. He didn't drink milk. He didn't drink milk when he was beaten. Now he has milk three times. ‘Shaktimaan said that if you drink milk, you will become powerful’.”

The actor added, “That made me realise the importance of Shaktimaan's teaching."

He said that he brought an angle of Shaktimaan being a super teacher.

“Which perhaps Shaktimaan will not be able to become in the future. I believe that my chemistry will not be the chemistry of Shaktimaan in the future. So, I have recorded a song. Through which I want to tell the children what is the name of the revolutionaries of our country.”

About the superhero show Shaktimaan

'Shaktimaan' was created by Mukesh that aired on DD National from September 1997 to March 2005. The actor played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri", a photographer for the newspaper 'Aaj Ki Aawaz'.

Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. Kitu Gidwani, who was later replaced by Vaishnavi Mahant, played the role of Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who loves Shaktimaan. Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish.