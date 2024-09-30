Mukesh Khanna said, “That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan"

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who ruled the television space as the Indian superhero Shaktimaan, claims that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh tried to convince him for three hours seeking approval to star in the film that was to be made his character. However, Khanna had to turn it down, courtesy of Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot.

Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Singh as the new Shaktimaan

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said, “I don't take names as I am not supposed to criticise any actor. People get offended. But now everyone knows that Ranveer Singh came to convince me. I can't hide that I had called him a ‘terrific actor’ and praised his ‘energy’. People started posting pictures on social media as if Ranveer had been finalised to play Shaktimaan. Since I hadn't taken a call on it as I have a contract with Sony, I posted a video where I said, I have not said anything about the lead actor so please wait for some time.”

Ranveer Singh tried to convince Mukesh Khanna for 3 hours

Mukesh added, “That poor guy (Ranveer Singh) was sitting in front of me for three hours. But it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. He looks fickle as if he will con somebody. But he is a terrific actor. When I praised him I mentioned that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like him. But I haven't approved him for the role. He must have felt bad. However, in the industry, it is the producer who casts the actor not the other way around. That photoshoot was one of the very big reasons that started my aversion to him. When I saw that photoshoot, I said, kya kar raha hai yaar.”

For those unversed, in 2023, Ranveer Singh courted controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, which even led to an FIR being registered against him.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in 'Singham Again’. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. ‘Singham Again’ is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. Besides that, he also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani.