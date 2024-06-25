Breaking News
Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on hate comments on Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: 'Did nothing illegal or unconstitutional'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to the protest in Bihar and hate comments on social media targeted at his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's marriage

L-Shatrughan Sinha; R- Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple got married in a private ceremony at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment. Their interfaith marriage led to a lot of negative comments on social media leading to the couple switching off comments on Instagram under their wedding picture posts. 


Now, Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of his daughter and son-in-law against the hate comments and trolling. The negativity was not limited to social media as some people organized protest march in Shatrughan Sinha's native state of Bihar The protesters termed the interfaith marriage ‘love jihad’ and asked Sonakshi not to visit the state capital. The protest was arranged by a fringe organization called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, which also asked the veteran actor to change the names of his son, Luv and Kussh. 


Speaking to Times Now, Shatrughan said, “Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, ‘Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.”


He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say)”.

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier, talking to the same publication about his thoughts and feelings on his daughter tying the knot, he said, "Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe. 44 years ago, Shatrughan Sinha married a very successful, very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi’s turn to marry the boy of her choice.”

